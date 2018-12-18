Not all of us have the space for a beastly gaming rig, or sometimes you might just want that extra level of immersion and play Skyrim in a forest or WatchDogs 2 in the middle of the city. Ok, so perhaps that isn’t quite what’s on your mind when you think of gaming laptops, but the GS65 Stealth Thin 8RF laptop will immerse you in your favourite game without you have to leave the comfort of your home/room/lair. With a deceptive amount of power nestled underneath its compact frame - 17.9mm thin and weighing just 1.88kg to be precise - the G65 Stealth Thin laptop is all you need for a mind-blowing gaming experience, and in this episode of What’s in the Box we get the chance to go hands-on with it (and try to resist the urge to give Skyrim a go in the middle of the woods).

Built using the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 Max Q, it also has an intel 8th generation core i7 processor to make your games sing with joy (metaphorically, of course). The MSI shift technology is specifically tailored for different gaming modes, with its turbo mode designed to allow you to manually adjust the CPU and GPU to overclock the system when you want that extra bit of power. Turbo mode also manages to keep the system temperature and noise level down, which is just what you need when you’re trying to game without distraction. Plus it comes with an inbuilt SteelSeries RGB keyboard, a 15.6” 144hz IPs display (in a 14” chassis no less), and a whole 8 hours of battery life, all of which basically turns the G65 Stealth Thin laptop into a mini - and much, much more portable - rig. What more could you possibly need in a gaming laptop?

Get your hands on the MSI GS65 Stealth here.