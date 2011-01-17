Video shows shocking Call of Duty: Black Ops host advantage, reinforces value of dedicated servers

A Call of Duty: Black Ops player has made a video showing the huge advantage that hosting players have in Call of Duty: Black Ops. He and a friend face each other on a server and open fire at the same time using the in game clock. The hosting player wins. Every time.

The most shocking part of the video is the fact that from the non-hosting player's perspective, he's fired several bullets, but from the host's kill cam we see that the server hasn't registered any shots at all, showing that the lag between difference between the host and other players is slow enough to cut shots out of the game. In an arena as competitive as Call of Duty: Black Ops where every millisecond counts, hosting players have a startling advantage. Check out Holiday Doc's video below.

Fortunately dedicated servers cut out the problem. The video above is another example of how important dedicated servers are in keeping a multiplayer game competitive. Black Ops' dedicated server system may be restrictive , but we're getting a fairer game because of them. Console gamers aren't so lucky.

[via Reddit ]