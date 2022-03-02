Valheim: How to craft the awesome hooded Fenris armor set for your Viking

The Valheim Fenris armor set can make your Viking move faster, resist fire, and do more damage with unarmed attacks. That's three great reasons to gather the resources needed to craft it, but there are other important reasons: it looks extremely cool and unlike any other armor set in Valheim .

Don't you want your character to have glowing, icy blue eyes under a dark hood? Yes, I think you do.

The Valheim Fenris set arrived courtesy of the frost cave update, which added procedural dungeons in the Mountains biome. Finding a cave takes a good amount of exploration on the icy slopes, but it's worth the work. There are new enemies in the frost caves and new resources to gather that will allow you to build the Fenris set.

Valheim Fenris armor set: How to craft it

Here's what you need to craft all three pieces of the Fenris Armor set:

Fenris leggings: Fenris hair x20, wolf pelt x5, leather scraps x10

Fenris coat: Fenris hair x20, wolf pelt x5, leather scraps x10

Fenris hood: Fenris hair x20, wolf pelt x2, cultist trophy x1

With these resources you'll need to use a Forge that's been upgraded to level 2.

Fenris hair can be found in frost caves in the Mountains biome, both as a drop by killing the ulv enemy and found around the caves on altars or in random chambers. Wolf pelts are dropped by wolves in the Mountains. Leather scraps can be dropped by boars in the Meadows and bats in the frost caves. The cultist trophy is sometimes dropped by defeated cultist enemies in the frost caves.

Valheim Fenris set: Effects and bonuses

You can wear these three pieces of armor independently, but wearing all three together provides a Fenris Blessing bonus. Here are the stats of the three pieces of Fenris armor and the blessing bonus of wearing the complete set.

Fenris leggings:

Weight: 10

Durability: 1000

Armor: 10

Movement speed: +3%

Fenris coat:

Weight: 10

Durability: 1000

Armor: 10

Damage modifier: Resistant vs Frost

Movement speed: +3%

Fenris hood:

Weight: 1

Durability: 1000

Armor: 10

Movement speed: +3%

Fenris set effect: Fenris Blessing

Damage modifier: Resistant vs Fire, +15 unarmed skill (up to cap of 100)