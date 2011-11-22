Treasure Adventure Game trailer is just wonderful

http://youtu.be/b-YvT2y3_I0

Indie games sort of have the market cornered on charm, but damn . Treasure Adventure Game - as spotted by RPS - made me swoon, sigh, squeal, and emit many other sounds completely unbefitting a man of my status (namely, I have a beard). In a nutshell, it's a lo-fi platform adventure game, but with alternate dimensions, sea snake monsters, and giant drill machines. I can't claim to understand the whys and wherefores, but goodness, this looks great. Check out the above trailer, and then frantically rush to download the beta because I need this right now .