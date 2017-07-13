Total War: Warhammer 2 cinematic showcases the evil Dark Elves

Creative Assembly has released a new Total War: Warhammer 2 cinematic trailer that takes an up close, and not very pleasant, look at the game's (and high fantasy's) most obvious and reliable bad guys. The High Elves may be "paragons of virtue," the studio said, but the Dark Elves, "their closest kin, represent all that is foul and depraved in the Elven soul."

The Dark Elves move fast and hit hard, and are "capable of tearing down an enemy's defenses in a trice, provided they sustain their Murderous Prowess." But they don't sound like the most inherently cohesive or stable fighting force ever assembled, as the Dark Elf leader "must preserve his alpha status in the eyes of his lesser generals and keep an iron grip on their loyalty, lest their self-serving, glory-seeking nature leads to treachery."

Total War: Warhammer 2 is set to come out on September 28. You can lay eyes on two of the game's other factions, the High Elves and the Lizardmen, doing battle right here. The fourth faction, suspected by some (including me) to be the Skaven, still hasn't been revealed.