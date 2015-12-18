Total Annihilation invades Steam at last

The 1997 progenitor of the 3D RTS has marched its way at long last into the Steam catalogue. Total Annihilation has had a home on GOG for a while, being a bonafide piece of gaming history which has picked up 58 awards in its time, including our very own Gamers' Choice award for Best RTS.

Total Annihilation is of course the product of Cavedog Entertainment, members of which variously went on to create Supreme Commander and Planetary Annihilation. So, if you'd like to engage with some real culture this Christmas, the launch deal has it 30% off at £2.79/$3.49.