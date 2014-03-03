Titanfall leaked screenshots show maps, monsters and "Generations" mode
Titanfall leaked screenshots
"I have a reliable source with information on Titanfall." That's according to Reddit user FallenFusion, who has supplied a series of supposedly leaked images showing new aspects of the upcoming shooter. Through them we see a collection of nine or the game's fifteen or so maps, a shot of a ziplining pilot player, and a intriguing tease of a mysterious monster - previously hinted at through the game's art book.
Keep an eye on your suspicion meter as you view the shots. While they look genuine, it's always healthy to keep a base level of wariness with any pre-release leaks.
Titanfall leaked screenshots: the monster
It's strange. Titanfall is less than a month away, and there's this whole aspect of the game still shrouded in mystery. I'd love if the monsters were a Roshan style special event that teams had to coordinate to take down. More likely, given size and scale of this beast, it's a bit of background furniture, giving character to the game's environments.
Titanfall leaked screenshots: ziplines
Elsewhere in his thread, FallenFusion drops info-bits relating to other areas of the game, including new modes and features. For instance, autonomous turrets will require multiple Titans to take down, but in most cases can also be hacked by the pilot's knife. Ziplines will also feature. They can be traversed in both directions, which makes them a useful entry and exit point in Capture the Flag mode. Also, there will be a Capture the Flag mode.
Titanfall leaked screenshots: map #1
Hey, it's Fracture. Beta players will remember this location as the more open, Titan friendly environment of the two included maps.
Titanfall leaked screenshots: map #2
Titanfall leaked screenshots: map #3
Titanfall leaked screenshots: map #4
Titanfall leaked screenshots: map #5
Titanfall leaked screenshots: map #6
Titanfall leaked screenshots: map #7
Titanfall leaked screenshots: map #8
Titanfall leaked screenshots: map #9
Titanfall leaked screenshots: Generations
Finally, here's a look at Generations, the Titanfall equivalent of Call of Duty's Prestige mode.
I've never understood these. Once I've reached top level and unlocked all equipment, I've reached top level and unlocked all equipment. Why would I want to then reset all that, and not have all the equipment? I do not love shiny name flair enough to do that.