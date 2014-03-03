Titanfall leaked screenshots show maps, monsters and "Generations" mode

"I have a reliable source with information on Titanfall." That's according to Reddit user FallenFusion, who has supplied a series of supposedly leaked images showing new aspects of the upcoming shooter. Through them we see a collection of nine or the game's fifteen or so maps, a shot of a ziplining pilot player, and a intriguing tease of a mysterious monster - previously hinted at through the game's art book.

Keep an eye on your suspicion meter as you view the shots. While they look genuine, it's always healthy to keep a base level of wariness with any pre-release leaks.