Tiny Tina's Wonderlands did a lot better than Take-Two expected

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands seems to have been a hit for Take-Two, with the publisher saying the game "outperformed our expectations" in its latest earnings report.

While it wasn't specified how many copies it sold, CEO Strauss Zelnick said the Borderlands spin-off is "viewed as the best new franchise launch from 2K in several years," (thanks GamesRadar.) I'm a little surprised to see it referred to as a new franchise, but it seems as though Take-Two wants to do more with the Dungeons & Dragons parody.

Zelnick wrapped up his praise for Tiny Tina Wonderlands by saying "we look forward to the possibilities for this new franchise in the years to come." Despite being a more fleshed-out version of a Borderlands 2 DLC, the report also mentioned that "nearly 30% of players" had never played a game from the looter shooter series before now.

WWE 2K22 and Red Dead Redemption were also called out as high achievers for Take-Two. WWE 2K22 had a better first month than the previous two years, while Red Dead Redemption 2 has hit over 44 million copies sold.

Jody gave Tiny Tina's Wonderlands a respectable score of 70, enjoying it more than Borderlands 3 but finding it still couldn't quite reach the same height as Borderlands 2. "It still succeeds more often than it fails, though," he wrote in his review. "That's partly just because of how the Borderlands formula has been honed over the years."