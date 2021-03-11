This haunted app will make any photo sing along to Yakuza’s Dame Da Ne

Besides contributing to the inevitable post-truth future in which we'll soon lose the ability to trust the veracity of all media, the Wombo application is a pretty neat little tool. It takes any selfie, does some AI math magicks, and spits out a video of the person in the image singing along to a few tunes included on the app.

Wombo's been around for a bit, but has picked up steam in the wake of photos brought to life by MyHeritage.com's Deep Nostalgia tool, which made the rounds last week. We made Doomguy look around and blink and it still feels like we did something wrong.

Wombo lightens the uncanny mood a bit with music, though. One of the songs, which might as well be the only song, is Dame Da Ne, aka Baka Mitai, from various games in the Yakuza series, which we love dearly at PC Gamer. Dame Da Ne appears as part of the karaoke minigame—check out Kiryu's impassioned performance up top.

So of course we had to get some iconic PC gaming characters to sing along too, no matter how horrific the results. Here's a short compilation, starring Doomguy, Tub Geralt, the G-Man, and plenty more. Some of them turned out great! And some, well. We're sorry.