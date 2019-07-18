This Divinity: Original Sin 2 mod lets you reunite two star-crossed dog mates

Divinity: Original Sin 2 contains a few sad quests, but there is one that stands out: Buddy and Emmie, two dogs separated when Emmie is forced into working for the Magisters, can't be reunited no matter how you will it to be so. Although you can meet both dog mates and tell them they miss one another, you eventually leave Fort Joy knowing that they'll be apart forever now that Emmie is a source hound.

Modders Windemere and Nimue saw this for the travesty it was and created a mod called Happily Emmie After that extends Buddy and Emmie's quest. It adds new dialogue and quest states and, as the name implies, allows you to eventually get these two smoochy pooches (do pooches smooch?) back together again.

(Image credit: Larian Studios)

Although the mod doesn't add any voice acting to go with its new dialogue, the new lines written for Buddy that I've seen so far match the spirit of my favorite hapless pup. You'll still find Buddy on the beach of Fort Joy as in the main game to begin the Finding Emmie quest. From there, follow the new quest clues in your journal to devise your extraction rescue mission.

You can download Happily Emmie After from the Steam Workshop or Nexus. The modders recommend that you begin a fresh save file (as if I needed a reason) in order to play Buddy and Emmie's quest. To keep you from going through the tutorial and all of Fort Joy's quests, you can also download the Furry Tails Adventure Guide which gives you a special book that will teleport you to relevant locations and advance the story so that you can play through Happily Emmie After more efficiently.

Both mods are for the Definitive Edition of the game, so be sure to choose it in the game's launcher instead of Classic if you want to try them. Activate both under the "Mods" part of the main menu before beginning a new story and you should be off to the races.

