The Witcher 3's best quests

James: The first ten or so hours of The Witcher 3 were my favorite, and hardly because of any main character. Geralt’s search for Ciri leads him to Crow’s Perch where he meets the infamous Bloody Baron. What I figured would just be a two to three hour hub for early quests bloomed into a massive domestic drama that washed away the majority of my concern for Geralt’s priorities—I wanted to help a family in ruins. It’s this focus on the particular, on something outside the typical spread of fantasy storytelling, that I found so refreshing. The Witcher has it’s fair share of ugly bad guys and mysticism and prophecy, but in Return to Crookback Bog, I was simply given the culmination of small family’s story. Granted, it’s told using familiar fantasy props (how about those Crones?), but in such a fantastic world, it’s the attention to normalcy that most willfully suspends my disbelief elsewhere.

The ending can go two ways. Earlier, I stabbed a demon living under a massive tree until it was dead, which meant Anna, the Baron’s wife, was still quite shaken up over the loss of her orphans (damn you, Crones!). So, after an attempt to reconnect with his witch-hunter daughter, decides to take Anna to a healer in the Blue Mountains. It’s a sad ending, leaving plenty unresolved, but remains true to genuine domestic conflict in its myriad complexities; change is hard and often comes too late.

Ending two, if you don’t kill the gross tree demon, means you find Anna has been transformed into a psychedelic, saturated water hag. After defeating some smelly monsters, Geralt seeks Johnny, his BFF godling, for help. J-man points Geralt and company to some dolls in the crones’ basement. Finding and removing the doll most representative of Anna will lift the curse, but upon doing so, the heroic party finds out the curse was stronger than they thought. Anna returns to her human form, but she’s severely weakened and dies. There’s a lot of loud, sad exclamations from here on out, and Geralt eventually leaves. On his way out, Geralt sees the Baron hanging from a tree.

Phew. Uh. Glad I didn’t get that one. I think. I’m a fan of severe consequence in my storytelling, and for a game to nearly kill off an entire family they’d been orbiting for hours and hours—yeesh. I hope some folks cried. The arc earned it.