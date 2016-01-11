The theme song from Portal gets the full choir treatment

We enjoyed a musical interlude last week in the form of an 80-person chorus singing the Skyrim song Dragonborn, despite the fact that it was a couple of years old, for two reasons. One, it was still really cool, and two, the track will appear on The Greatest Video Game Music III - Choral Edition, a new album—do the young people still call them albums?—that's coming out on January 29. Today we have another track to share with you, and even though there's no video this time around, I think you might like it.

Covering Still Alive is a tough nut to crack under the best of circumstances, because the original was essentially perfect. Even so, I like this version. It doesn't really kick into gear until around the halfway point, when the chorus gets involved, and even then it's not as boomingly powerful as Dragonborn—although that's not really a surprise, is it? But there's something almost playful about it, and despite the obvious Serious Business of 80 elite Swedish voices united in harmony, the choral take on it somehow comes off as lighter and more irreverent than GLaDOS' own rendition.

The Greatest Videogame Music III – Choral Edition is a collaboration between the Swedish choir Orphei Drangar and singer Myrra Malmberg, who has appeared in numerous stage productions as well as Swedish versions of animated films including Aladdin, Happy Feet, and Toy Story 3. It will feature 13 tracks in total:

1 Final Fantasy X—Hymn of the Fayth

2 World of Warcraft—Invincible

3 Skyrim—Age of Oppression

4 Final Fantasy X—Hymn of the Fayth (Remix 1)

5 Dragon Age Inquisition—Main Theme

6 God of War 3—Anthem of the Dead

7 The Last of Us—The Choice

8 Skyrim—Dragonborn

9 Final Fantasy X—Hymn of the Faith (Remix 2)

10 Portal—Still Alive

11 Portal 2—Cara Mia Addio

12 Assassin's Creed IV—The Parting Glass

13 Minecraft Volume Alpha—Sweden

The Greatest Videogame Music III – Choral Edition is available for preorder on iTunes.