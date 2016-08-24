The strange art, fashion and architecture of Deus Ex: Mankind Divided

The folded waistcoat/honeycomb combo would be enough to include this guy, but we really need to address the sleeve situation. I can see what they're going for, the idea that the digital self has become so important that polygonal essence of the digital realm has become part of the fashion and architecture of the time. However, this man has taken triangles too far. It looks he has origami arms. How is he supposed to roll his sleeves up if he needs to unblock a toilet?

Also note the mysterious figure to his right, who got dressed in an almost-normal suit, and then decided to add the shoulder pad at the last minute before he left the house. Now that's commitment to current trends.