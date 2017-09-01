The fan remake of Tomb Raider 2 in Unreal 4 has a demo

The fan remake of Tomb Raider 2 using the Unreal Engine 4 has been in development for a while, but now there's a demo for everyone to clamber all over. The demo of the remake, which is being created by Nicobass and a small team of contributors, features a portion of the Great Wall level that should give you about an hour of playtime.

Above you can see video from March of the remake in action, which shows the first cave. And, wow. It really looks spectacular. Also, for a change, we may not need to fear the wrath of a cease and desist notice: Crystal Dynamics is reportedly cool with the remake.

You can download the demo for yourself right here. Minimum specs for PC are as follows:

Windows Seven x64

Graphic card with Dx11

4GB RAM (8GB strongly recommended)

6GB free disk space (1.8 gb for the downloaded file and 4 gb for the uncompressed folder)

Any software able to open a .rar file (like Winrar)