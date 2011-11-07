The Elder Scrolls: V Skyrim has gone gold, "sweet golden mead" quaffed in celebration

A post on the Bethblog on Friday announced that The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is done. "We're pleased to announce that after more than three years of hard work, the team at Bethesda Game Studios has completed over 20 versions of Skyrim — across multiple platforms, languages, and countries. That's right, Skyrim is officially gold!" cheers the announcement.

The team celebrated with a drop or two of golden mead, which has already played its part in Skyrim's development.

Beyond the excitement of the fact that one of the biggest games of the year is finished and on its way into shops, it's worth noting that Bethesda are cutting this rather fine. Typically games go gold several weeks before release to give the freshly printed discs time to leave the factories and make their way to stores. Skyrim is out this Friday, apparently just seven days after being finished.