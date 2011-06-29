The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim DLC to be "more substantial" with "an expansion pack feel"

Skyrim game director Todd Howard has been talking to Ausgamers about DLC plans for The Elder Scrolls V. Bethesda's last game, Fallout 3, had no less than five DLC packs, delivering a series of small adventures separate from the main quest. Howard says that while they have no specific plans in place for Skyrim yet, they want to do fewer but much bigger DLC packs with "an expansion pack feel."

"They've been really successful and we like making them," said Howard on expansion packs. "Right now I can say that we'd like to do less DLC but bigger ones -- you know, more substantial.

"The Fallout 3 pace that we did was very chaotic. We did a lot of them - we had two overlapping groups - and we don't know what we're going to make yet, but we'd like them to be closer to an expansion pack feel."

While the Fallout 3 DLC packs were too short to be deemed full expansions, they were much larger than Bethesda's earliest efforts with Oblivion, for which they released the now infamous horse armour. Hopefully Skyrim DLC will offer something closer to Oblivion's lengthy Shivering Isles expansion, which added new lands and 30 hours of additional questing.

