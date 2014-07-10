Popular

The Elder Scrolls Online trailer shows the fancy guild features of Update 3

In any MMO, a sense of commonality can develop among its players. It's a genre that encourages you to expend significant time and, occasionally, money, and so which MMO you choose can say a lot about the type of experiences you prefer. Of course, that kinship doesn't stop you from then further splitting into smaller groups for the purpose of more micro-conflict. Hence guilds, the focus of The Elder Scrolls Online's third major post-launch update.

"The patch is coming in early August and introduces armor dyes, guild tabards, public guild store locations, a new difficulty mode for Trials, and plenty of fixes and improvements," write Zenimax . "You'll be able to personalize your look more than ever before, represent your guild, and charge with them into a new level of challenge."

Leif recently explored the current state of the game , three months on from its rather drab launch .

