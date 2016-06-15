The Elder Scrolls Online to get player housing next year

In addition to that 'One Tamriel' update that will tear down Tamriel's borders, The Elder Scrolls Online will soon be getting player housing, along with a barber shop and an Argonian Dungeon Pack, according to game director Matt Firor and IGN.

That Argonian Dungeon pack (presumably not a dungeon where you can keep Argonians), and a character customisation-enabling barber shop will be with us this August, while player housing is on the cards for the first quarter of next year.

This is all part of TESO's new focus on releasing smaller, more frequent bits of DLC, rather than waiting to unleash it in a massive DLC blob.