We have five thousand The Crew beta keys to give away

You've read about Andy's coast-to-coast journey , now maybe you'd like to strap in and set off on your own. Or perhaps you'd prefer to cruise the streets of US cities, picking up challenges and proving your skill. Soon you'll be able to do both, as we're giving away 5,000 keys to next week's The Crew beta .

Update: It's all over. That was quick. If you successfully claimed a key, it should be emailed to you in the next few hours.

The beta starts on Monday, 25 August at 11am BST. ( Click here to see when that is in other timezones.) Please note: the keys won't be redeemable until the starting day of the beta.

To redeem your key— which you can only do when the beta begins —open up Uplay, click the cog in the top-right corner and select "Activate Product". Copy you code into the box, and you'll be good to go.

For a sample of what there is to do across The Crew's giant map, check out Ubisoft's new "On The Road" trailer.