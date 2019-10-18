Popular

Take a peek at Final Fantasy XIV's new Neir-inspired raid dungeon in this new trailer

By

Patch 5.1 is full of new content for Shadowbringers and arrives Oct. 29.

The first major update to Final Fantasy XIV since the launch of the Shadowbringers expansion will arrive October 29, and it's bringing a ton of new content to the ever-changing MMO.

A new trailer provides a whirlwind tour of Patch 5.1, which includes the long-awaited YoRHa: Dark Apocalypse alliance raid, which is inspired by the world and characters of Nier: Automata and designed by Yoko Taro and Yosuke Saito.

In that new 24-player raid, players will explore a dungeon called The Copied Factory, where they'll find the round-headed machine lifeforms who populate Nier: Automata. As you can see in the trailer above, it's remarkably faithful to Nier's look and feel, including the weapons and costumes used by 2B.

There's a ton more on the way with this patch, though, including a New Game+ mode for the main scenario quests in Heavensward, Stormblood, and Shadowbringers; a new trial called Hades (Extreme); new Beast Tribe quests in the Garden of Dreams; readjustments for the ninja, samurai, and summoner jobs; and an overhaul to crafting and gathering.

