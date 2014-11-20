Take a look at Dragon Age: Inquisition's beautiful concept art

I really enjoyed Dragon Age: Inquisition. It's a fantastic game, and boasts a world that's filled with varied and detailed environments. As it turns out, those environments are equally striking in concept form—as you can see from the work of lead concept artist Matt Rhodes.

The pictures are stunning, and full of character. I particularly love the way the exaggerated expressions of characters still perfectly encapsulates their in-game personalities. Be warned, though, there are some mild spoilers if you're worried about that sort of thing.

You can see Rhodes full range of work on his personal blog or ArtStation page.

