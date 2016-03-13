SteamVR Desktop Theater Mode will be detailed at GDC this week

Valve has announced it's developing a Desktop Theater mode for SteamVR, which will make the whole Steam library compatible with virtual reality. Announced at the weekend, SteamVR Desktop Theater Mode will do what the name implies: allow users to play non-VR compatible games in a virtual theater.

More information will arrive at GDC later this week, where Valve will demonstrate the tech with the HTC Vive. It's been a much requested feature and it makes perfect sense to implement: who wouldn't want to play The Division on a stadium-sized virtual display?

Pre-orders for the HTC Vive are open now, with the first shipments expected in April. Whether the Desktop Theater mode will go into beta before then is yet to be seen, but it definitely adds value to a device that a lot of people are still reluctant to fork out $799 for.

VR will no doubt have a huge presence at GDC this week, and we'll be on the floor reporting on what we see. In the meantime, here's a round-up of twelve Vive games releasing this year, and here's Wes's handy comparison of the Oculus Rift and HTC Vive.