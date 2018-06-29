State of Decay 2 DLC brings Revolutionary War-themed zombies

Independence Day happens in the United States next week, and to celebrate, State of Decay 2 is getting a surprise DLC drop. It'll set you back $4.99, and the theme is uh, Independence. It's called the Independence Pack.

It's kinda hard to get a read on how "serious" this pack is. On the one hand, it contains "three new patriotic melee weapons", while on the other, some zombies will be dressed in Revolutionary War garb. The three new vehicles – the Pyrohawk, Burninator and Meatwagon – are all vaguely patriotic in theme (and have pleasant names, too).

The melee weapons include The Freedom Ringer, Grillmeister and BBQ Fork – all names that leave a lot to the imagination. Meanwhile, there's a Pyro and Starshank Launcher. Also, there's fireworks. "The Block Rocker, Reign o’ Fire, Bouncing Boris and XL Firework Shell offer even more options to turn a mission into a celebration." You can craft additional fireworks, too.

Here's a trailer. The DLC pack is out now.