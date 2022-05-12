Starfield and Redfall have been delayed

Audio player loading…

Bethesda has announced that both the spacefaring RPG Starfield and Arkane's co-op shooter Redfall have been delayed. With a Twitter post the developers quietly pushed both projects into 2023, and, considering that we haven't seen gameplay for either, it's not exactly a huge surprise. Who really thought we were getting Starfield this year anyway?

The Twitter post says: "We're made the decision to delay the launches of Redfall and Starfield to the first half of 2023. The teams at Arkane Austin (Redfall) and Bethesda Game Studios (Starfield) have incredible ambitions for their games, and we want to ensure that you receive the best, most polished versions of them.

"We want to thank everyone for their excitement for Redfall and Starfield. That energy is a huge part of what inspires all of us everyday and drives our own excitement for what we are creating. We can't wait to share our first deep dive into the gameplay for both Redfall and Starfield soon. Thank you for your support."

An update on Redfall and Starfield. pic.twitter.com/pqDtx26Uu6May 12, 2022

Starfield especially has had a rather strange marketing process so far. Bethesda has been publishing videos detailing parts of the game, like the music, for quite a while before any substantial information on what the game actually is. Though we're hoping to see more of both projects this summer, we're going to have to wait at least until next year to get our hands on them.