Stardew Valley fan ditches crops for bops with these rad musical farms

Usually farms in Stardew Valley are reserved for crops, animals and sheds to hoard your countless kegs and chests. But if you're NetWarrior FM, your farm is a piece of wonderful dirt-coated sheet music filled with all sorts of videogame and pop culture melodies.

As spotted by GamesRadar (opens in new tab), the YouTuber has been making music on their Stardew Valley farms since September 2020. They use carefully placed flute boxes and drum blocks to create the tunes and a path that guides the way through the notes, plus different paths to denote a pause in the music. While some songs—such as Final Fantasy 10's To Zanarkand and Frozen's Let it Go—have been created with mods to add more notes to the music blocks, most are done with the vanilla game's two octaves.

NetWarrior has also done songs from the likes of Squid Game, Naruto, Attack on Titan and classic games such as Zelda and Pokémon. They've also done a Stardew Valley-style rickroll, because even in 2022 Rick Astley remains inescapable on the internet. They told GamesRadar that each song takes around two to eight hours to complete, adding that "the toughest bit is getting started. Once I get the first few notes in it all comes together and it feels like it just flows."

It's a super charming and creative way to utilise the farming sim, and infinitely more wholesome than the unhinged Grandpa death mods (opens in new tab) that were all over the place last month. Although Stardew creator Eric Barone is now hard focused on his second game Haunted Chocolatier (opens in new tab), it's nice to see that eight years and 20 million copies later (opens in new tab) people are still finding countless ways to enjoy farm life.