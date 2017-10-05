Sledgehammer pledges to tackle cheaters in Call of Duty: WWII

I blew a full weekend's worth of gaming on the recent Call of Duty: WWII multiplayer beta, and I have to agree that it was "pretty damn fun." I also agree that cheaters are the worst, although that's mostly a matter of principle: Aside from one bonehead single-handedly holding the bridge in a War mode match, I didn't encounter substantial amounts of skulduggery.

Nonetheless, Sledgehammer said in a post-beta update that it's aware of problems with hackers, and has plans to deal with them.

"Sadly, there are always those who aim to spoil the fun, even in a beta," it wrote. "We have yet to deploy the suite of anti-cheat/hacking technology we will use when the full PC game is live. We take a level playing field extremely serious and will monitor and react to this as a top priority on an ongoing basis."

Sledgehammer also listed other additional changes it has in the works for the release version of the game:

Scroll bars on options that scroll.

Allow numerical entry to mouse and controller sensitivity options (in addition to slider).

Streamline the exit of the game.

Clearly indicate being in Party status in UI.

Making the resolution options more clear and consistent.

Video option video memory indicator.

Warnings about video memory over-commitment.

Option to bind lean left/right keys in multiplayer.

And a number of smaller issues that we’re tracking, which we’ll update in future patch notes.

"Streamline the exit" sounds like a very minor point to worry about, but in reality it's kind of a big and necessary change. As we pointed out in our after-action report, the "quit" button is buried deep within the options menu, which is both entirely senseless and a hassle to get to. I was actually hoping for a more comprehensive overhaul of the menu system: Maybe I wasn't sufficiently committed to learning it because all I wanted to do was dive in and shoot stuff (no time to think in beta!) but I never felt fully comfortable with what should have been simple tasks, like changing my lobby uniform or default loadout.

One thing at a time, I suppose, and if it's a choice between a simpler interface and shutting down the cheaters, I'll happily opt for showing cheaters the door. Call of Duty: WWII comes out on November 3.