SHENZHEN I/O leaves early access

SHENZHEN I/O, the rare game name that I think deserves to be written in all-caps, left Steam Early Access yesterday, after just over a month in the oven. That's not very long at all, but it's because Zachtronics' programmery puzzler was pretty much done already when it launched into early access on October 6.

It's now even more done, with plenty of bug fixes and tweaks, extra puzzles and even a synthesiser added, so you can get your Kraftwerk on while you wrestle with this complex beast of a game.

You can grab Shenzhen on Steam and on the Humble Store, and there's a 10% launch discount for the next week or so.