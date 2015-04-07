Send us your best Elite: Dangerous screenshots

Elite: Dangerous is an incredibly pretty game, and Frontier know it. A debug camera was introduced in the latest update, giving you the chance to admire the cosmic scenery—and your own ship—without that pesky cockpit getting in the way.

To celebrate this, and the majestic beauty of space, we want you to send us your most beautiful Elite: Dangerous screenshots.

Not only will we feature our favourites in a gallery on the website, but there’s a prize too. The game’s art director, Chris Gregory, will be judging your shots, and will award one lucky space photographer a cargo canister of Elite-themed goodies, including t-shirts, tie-in novels, keyrings, the soundtrack, and other assorted space-bits.

To access the debug camera, press ctrl+alt+space, then use the regular flight controls to move it around. When you’ve taken one screenshot you want to submit as your entry, mail it to pcgelitecomp@gmail.com before April 20.

To give you some inspiration, here are a few I’ve taken myself.

Here are the full terms and conditions of the competition.

Good luck!