See the Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare multiplayer reveal here, at 6pm BST

Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare is the latest game in the cult Call of Duty series. Among its small band of dedicated followers, some will no doubt be mildly interested in the upcoming shooter's online multiplayer offering. Okay, now read that sentence again, this time replacing "cult" with "gargantuan", "small band" with "vast army", "some" with "many", and "mildly interested in" with "positively kicking their way past small animals and children in a rabid attempt to find any information about".

For all its many faults, new information about the series is a Big Deal. It's fitting, then, that Gamescom 2014 is kicking off with a Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare multiplayer reveal event. It's due start soon, at 6pm BST, 7pm CET, 10am PDT or 1pm EDT. You can see the full thing here.

Yes, men will be shot, but the more vital question is: will there be a robo-dog kill-streak reward? Tune in to find out.