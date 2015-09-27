Rainbow Six: Siege won't have a campaign, but there's training and bots

Rainbow Six: Siege will not have a single-player story mode, a spokesperson for Ubisoft has confirmed. Speaking at EGX 2015 (via PCGamesN), art director Scott Mitchell said that training missions and bots will serve those who do not wish to play online.

"There is no story mode per se," he said. "You go through training, where you get to experience different operators and their devices. You can play against enemy AI in co-op through all the maps. You can customise matches, so that’s what we’re offering on the single-player side of things.

“It’s a pretty good training ground," he continued. "On top or that you’re unlocking the same content as you would playing in PvP. You’re still gaining Stars, Renown Points, and new operatives.”

Single player's absence is no surprise for a tactical multiplayer-focused shooter like Rainbow Six: Siege, and in a world where a Star Wars game can ship without a fleshed out single player component, the move probably plays to the strengths of the title. Still, some will think back on past Rainbow Six games and miss the times they spent breaching and clearing with nary a headset in sight.

If you've been enjoying the beta this weekend, Ubisoft announced yesterday that the period has been extended until later this week.