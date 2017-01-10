Rainbow Six Siege update ushers in a bunch of requested fixes

Following Rainbow Six Siege's massive December update – which added two new operators and PvP maps, among other things – the inevitable housekeeping patch is imminent. Posted to the Ubisoft forums earlier today, the notes for update 5.3 don't warn of any huge changes or additions, but rather a bunch of bugs apparently ushered in with the December update.

There is one, fairly minor addition: in custom games you'll now be able to pause the operator selection phase, meaning you can take all the time you want finetuning your loadout.

Among the most pressing fixes include a bug where Hibana and Echo's kills would not count towards the SAT Weekly Challenge. Whether it's of interest will mostly depend who your preferred operators are though, so without further ado here they are:

Gameplay

Fixed – Barricade pieces remain stuck in place if hit from a perpendicular angle.

Fixed – In rare instances, a drone is able to use a dead Attacker’s shield to move the Defuser.

Fixed – When deploying a reinforced wall, it is possible to pass through the reinforcement.

Fixed – Muzzle brake also hides the flash for side arms.

Fixed – When a shield user goes prone while attempting to use an Observational tool (drone), the shield will stay equipped while prone.

Fixed – In some cases, clipping would cause an Operator's shield to disappear. This would allow the Operator to be shot through their shield.



Operator

IQ

Fixed – Dropping from any height while holding a breaching charge will make her sidearm invisible.

Tachanka

Fixed – Shotgun pellet impacts do not remain on Tachanka’s LMG Shield.

Fixed – After destroying the LMG Shield, it will reappear for a few frames.

Hibana

Fixed – Getting kills with Hibana will not count towards and SAT Weekly Challenge.

Echo

Fixed – Getting kills with Echo will not count towards and SAT Weekly Challenge.

Fixed – Yokai drones will sometimes hit an invisible wall when jumping through door ways.

Fixed – Yokai drones will sometimes hit an invisible wall when jumping in 2F Geisha Room on Skyscraper.

Fuze

Fixed – Cluster Charges destroy gadgets without destroying breakable floors.

Valkyrie

Fixed – Black Eye’s remain floating in mid-air when thrown at a broken barricade.

Frost

Fixed – When a trap is placed on an elevated surface, it will trigger even without vaulting onto it.

Blackbeard

Fixed – Corrupted animation when equipping a second rifle shield after the first was destroyed.

Twitch

Fixed – Sound effects from her Shock Drone’s taser does not propagate as intended.

Jager

Fixed – In some instances, Jager’s Magpie devices do not react to Hibana’s pellets.

Kapkan

Fixed – Player’s controller will not vibrate when killed by an EDD.



Game Mode

Bomb

Fixed – Players are unable to see who has the Defuser, drop it, or pick it up on Favelas.

Hostage

Fixed – Hostage is not able to be revived if the Hostage goes DBNO and clips with the Kitchen Table.



Tactical Realism

Fixed – Operators with “launcher gadgets” (Hibana and Ash) do not have feedback when reloading.



Spectator Camera

Fixed – When a spectator joins a match in progress, they will not be able to see Tachanka’s LMG Shield.

Fixed – Following a player outside, they player can sometimes become invisible to the Spectator.



Level Design

Bartlett University

Fixed – Missing Camera in Vista Hallway.

Fixed – Tachanka has invisible bullet collision at the entrance of 1F Lobby.



Kafe Dostoyevsky

Fixed – Users remain stuck in a vaulting animation after vaulting through the 2F Back Stairs window.



Kanal

Fixed – Operators are able to vault through wooden panels and clip inside of a wall.



User Experience

Fixed – The shield on Tachanka’s LMG is offset during Kill Cam replays.

Fixed – The shield on Tachanka’s LMG is not visible in Support Mode after switching between Tachanka and another Operator.

Fixed – Dud range on Hibana’s X-KAIROS launcher is still visible for other players, even after it has been turned off.

Fixed – Melee kills are displayed as headshots in the kill feed.

Fixed – Bandit’s Shock Wire kills are displayed as headshots in the kill feed.

Fixed – Kill Camera will sometimes pass through walls.

Fixed – In some instances, Operators appear to have Raptor Legs in the Kill Cam.

Fixed – When a player is kicked from a Casual match, they are still able to rejoin it.

Fixed – When a player is kicked from a Ranked match, they are able to rejoin the same match if it is still running after their 15 minute ban is over.