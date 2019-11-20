PUBG adds spike traps and helps out Vikendi's snipers

Starting now, you can ruin your fellow players' leisurely car trips across the map in PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds with a handy new spike trap. I dread to think how much more messy bridge crossings are going to become.

Update 5.2's spike traps, not surprisingly, puncture tires, and you'll be able to find them scattered over the maps, waiting to be added to your arsenal. Once you plonk them down, however, you won't be able to pick them up again, and they only affect a single vehicle each.

This means you won't be able to just grab a spike trap and become a bridge troll for the rest of the match. You'll need to find multiple spike traps if you want to ambush more than just one car.

5.2 also introduces a map waypoint system that lets you place up to four waypoints on the map for your team to follow. It's not nearly as flashy as spike traps, but it's probably going to get a lot more use. PUBG is all about cautious, methodical trips through places where any number of threats could be hiding, so getting everyone on the same page and being able to more clearly direct your pals sounds like a massive boon.

Vikendi's been tweaked, too, with PUBG Corp making a bunch of changes that should make snipers happy. The windows on some buildings have been reduced to provide snipers with more cover, and there will be better sight lines in cities and popular areas thanks to the removal of some buildings, trees, rocks and debris.

Players will also be able to start delving into PUBG Labs. It's a new way for the developers to test content on willing guinea pigs, dropping experimental features and settings into the Labs menu where players can access them and play around with them in the live client. You can find out more about how PUBG Labs works in the introduction post.

Update 5.2 is out now.