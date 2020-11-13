Police continue to search Ubisoft Montréal office, but 'no threat has been identified'

Earlier today, a heavily-armed police operation began near the offices of Ubisoft Montréal at the corner of Saint-Laurent and St-Viateur in Montréal. The subject of the operation, which was caused by a 911 call, was not immediately revealed by police.

At 3 pm Eastern, Montréal police stated that they were inspecting the building. "There are no injuries reported," said the department at the time. Shortly after, Montréal-based Globe and Mail journalist Les Perreaux reported that police had not found a threat in the building, and that Ubisoft employees were beginning to leave.

The police confirmed that report at 3:50 pm, saying on Twitter that "no threat has been identified for now" and that the building is being evacuated.

No threat has been identified for now. We are currently evacuating the building. #SPVM https://t.co/7g7eHU2B1TNovember 13, 2020

Earlier in the day, some Ubisoft employees who were at the office reported on Twitter that they are safe. "I'm at the office, and I'm ok," wrote programming project lead Gavin Young. "Too many people messaging me to reply to everyone."

"I'm safe, team here is safe, going home," wrote product marketing manager Anouk Bachman, before adding that other employees remained "stuck."

This is a developing story. We will update it as we continue to learn more.