PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds gets its own company, PUBG Corp

Developer Bluehole announced today that PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds is now being maintained by PUBG Corp, a Bluehole subsidiary "focused entirely on the development and global business opportunities" for the battle royale shooter.

PUBG development lead Chang Han Kim is now CEO of PUBG Corp, and Woonghee Cho, former CEO of Maui Games and head of business development for Neowiz, will join as COO of the new company to focus on "accelerating overall business development and managing global operations."

"This new structure allows us to be nimble as we look towards the expansion of strategic business opportunities that include the game’s potential in the esports sector and the growth of PUBG as a true global IP franchise," said Kim by way of a press release. Regarding the global part, PUBG Corp has already set up an office in the US, and plans to open offices in Europe and Japan, as well.

PUBG recently broke the record for concurrent users on Steam, and according to Bluehole it has sold over 13 million copies. Expansion was inevitable. The biggest downside to this change, as far as I can see, is that we'll all have to get around writing 'PUBG developer PUBG.'