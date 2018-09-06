Pillars of Eternity 2 DLC Seeker, Slayer, Survivor will be out on September 25

Seeker, Slayer, Survivor, the second major DLC release for Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire, will be out on September 25, Obsidian announced today. The expansion will present players with challenges based on three distinct "pillars of combat": As the Seeker, who must find unique solutions to take down enemies; the Slayer, who will take on "truly fearsome creatures"; and the Survivor, who must lead their party in a stand against multiple waves of enemies.

The expansion takes place on a new island filled with relics to discover and quests to complete, but combat is clearly the focus. "Delving into a rich story, exploring fascinating new environments, and unearthing powerful items are still crucial," DLC game director Brandon Alder said. "But players will experience combat trials like they have never seen before as combatants in the Crucible."

Standalone pricing wasn't announced but the previous expansion, Beast of Winter, is $10/£7.50/€10, and I'd expect Seeker, Slayer, Survivor to come in around that point. It's also included in the Pillars of Eternity 2 season pass, along with Beast of Winter and the third expansion, The Forgotten Sanctum, which is expected to be out in December.