Overwatch and Dark Souls 3 win big at this year's Golden Joystick Awards

The winners of the 2016 Golden Joystick Awards have been revealed, with the coveted Ultimate Game of the Year title going to the grossly incandescent Dark Souls 3. Elsewhere, Overwatch took home the most awards of the evening, including Best Original Game, Best Multiplayer Game, Competitive Game of the Year, Best Gaming Moment, and PC Game of the Year.
Geralt emerged from his bath long enough to claim a bunch of awards for The Witcher 3: Blood and Wine and, hey, an expansion pack winning so many awards is an exceptional thing. Wild Hunt was last year's Ultimate Game of the Year, while Blood and Wine bagged three awards this year, for Best Storytelling, Best Visual Design, and Best Gaming Performance (recognising the fine work of Geralt's voice actor, Doug Cockle). But there's another award heading home with developer CD Projekt RED tonight: one for Studio of the Year.
Fallout 4 won Best Audio, while Sean 'Day[9]' Plott was crowned Gaming Personality of the Year. Firewatch took home the Indie award, Titanfall 2 bagged Critics Choice, and Stardew Valley's Eric Barone claimed the Breakthrough title. There are more, so many more awards to list, but it might be easier if I use bullet points:
- Best Original Game in association with The Sun - Overwatch
- Best Storytelling - The Witcher 3:Blood and Wine
- Best Visual Design - The Witcher 3:Blood and Wine
- Best Audio in association with DTS - Fallout 4
- Best Indie Game in association with Kotaku UK - Firewatch
- Gaming Personality of the Year in association with Guiness World Records - Sean Plott (Day[9])
- Best Multiplayer Game in association with PC Gamer Weekender - Overwatch
- Competitive Play of the Year in association with PC Gamer Pro - Coldzera's jumping AWP quad kill at MLG Columbus
- Best Gaming Moment in association with Absolute Radio - Play of the game in Overwatch
- YouTube - Upcoming Personality of the Year - Jesse Cox
- Studio of the Year in association with Edge - CD Projekt Red
- Innovation of the Year - Pokémon GO
- Lifetime Achievement Award - Eiji Aonuma
- Best Gaming Platform - Steam
- Best Gaming Performance - Doug Cockle
- Competitive Game of the Year in association with PC Gamer Pro - Overwatch
- Nintendo Game of the Year in association with Gamesmaster - The Legend of Zelda:Twilight Princess HD
- Playstation Game of the Year in association with OPM - Uncharted 4: A Thief's End
- Xbox Game of the Year in association with OXM - Rise of the Tomb Raider
- PC Game of the Year in association with PC Gamer - Overwatch
- Handheld/Mobile Game of the Year in association with Digital Spy - Pokémon GO
- Breakthrough Award - Eric Barone - Stardew Valley
- Hall of Fame - Lara Croft
- Critics Choice Award - Titanfall 2
- Most Wanted Game in association with Green Man Gaming - Mass Effect Andromeda
- Ultimate Game of the Year in association with GamesRadar+ - Dark Souls 3