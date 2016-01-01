Our highest review scores of 2015

While our Game of the Year awards trickle out, we figured it was worth taking a look at all the games that scored at least an 80% or above. Some will be familiar and some utterly foreign, which we hope will shed some light on a few underdog titles, and at the very least, drive home the point that, damn, 2015 was a damn good year for games. Over the years we might see a few of these crop up on our annual 100 best PC games list.

We ordered the list by ascending score, but keep in mind, review scores are an attempt to quantify someone’s distinct, nuanced thoughts on a game. It’s an inherently flawed process. More than anything, they’re there to summarize our overall recommendation of the game, which you can determine from the text itself, or bounce off our review score guide if you want to boil it down further. Leave the number debates outside, because all of these games are worth playing in some capacity. Instead, take the time to review the list to jot what you might have missed—or, just shed a tear for having one of the best problems you can: too many good games to play.

A note on affiliates: some of our stories, like this one, include affiliate links to stores like Amazon. These online stores share a small amount of revenue with us if you buy something through one of these links.