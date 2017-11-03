Nvidia gives a brief glimpse of a Titan X Collector's Edition graphics card

Apparently the recently announced GeForce GTX 1070 Ti is not the only new card Nvidia has been working on. Today the GPU maker released a short video on YouTube that teases yet another new card, a Titan X Collector's Edition.

You need a keen eye to see the teaser image, and an ability to pause the video at precisely the right moment. The entire video is only 13 seconds long, and it's at 11-second mark that the Titan X Collector's Edition makers a super brief appearance.

Here's a look:

There is no accompanying information, only "...???..." scrawled in the description, along with a link to subscribe to Nvidia's GeForce channel on YouTube. However, we do see some fancy green and red lighting coming from the card, perhaps hinting at RGB lighting on the unannounced card.

It's also possible that the lighting is indicative of Nvidia's ongoing battle with AMD, but who knows. We're more interested in the specs anyway, and there's no mention clockspeeds or anything else.

Nvidia's last Titan card was the Titan Xp, based on its current Pascal architecture. It's a $1,200 card with 3,840 CUDA cores with a 1,582MHz base clock and 12GB of GDDR5X memory pumping data through a 384-bit bus, for 547.7GB/s of memory bandwidth.

It's a tough sell next to the GeForce GTX 1080 Ti, which costs $700 and has 3,584 CUDA cores with the same base clock, and 11GB of GDDR5X memory on a 352-bit bus for 484GB/s of memory bandwidth.

We will have to see if the Titan X Collector's Editions offer higher specs to go along with a custom cooler.