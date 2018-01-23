Nintendo has hired the creator of indie shoot-em-up Downwell

Nintendo has hired the creator of reverse-shmup Downwell . As one hawk-eyed ResetEra user spotted, Ojiro 'Moppin' Fumoto tweeted the news out earlier today, though he previously announced the hiring last month on Facebook.

The tweets are in Japanese, but according to my knowledge of Japanese and a little help from three online translators, they roughly translate to: "I got a job at Nintendo! I'll do my best" and "Days are shorter when you're working."

Sadly, this likely won't lead to much for PC gamers, seeing as how Nintendo says it has no interest in putting its games on PC. Even so, it's nice to see a talented indie developer who started on PC take his talents to a big studio. It's also an interesting talking point in the Nintendo Switch gold rush, which has been a huge boon for many indie devs.

As our own Tom Senior wrote in 2016 , Downwell is a simple game hiding layer upon satisfying layer of hidden depth. Equipped with gun boots, you fall down procedurally generated levels in a seemingly bottomless well shooting baddies and meeting merchants. It's all about racking up bigger combos and falling deeper each time, which is an incredibly absorbing cycle. If you want to try it yourself, you'll find Downwell for $3 on Steam and GOG.