Where to buy an AMD Ryzen 5000 CPU - live updates

Just like the Nvidia RTX 30-series launch, it's impossible to say just how many units were sold in the brief moment they were on sale today. Demand is undoubtedly high, but we also know that at least the high-end chips may have been in short supply from the get-go. The Ryzen 5 5600X seemed to stick around for a little longer, at least. A limited run for the first wave of chips, especially high-end ones, isn't a new concept, however. While it's probably not much of a salve to those that missed out today, we usually expect a wait of one to two months before stock normalises in these situations—and that goes for both AMD and Intel's recent product launches.

If you're still on the fence as to whether to buy a new Ryzen 5000 CPU then perhaps our AMD Ryzen 9 5900X review will change your mind.

Best Buy currently lists all Ryzen 5000 CPUs as 'Coming Soon', and all its product listings are unavailable to find through the store's search functionality at this time. Here are all the CPUs on Best Buy if you can't find them yourself: Ryzen 5 5600X, Ryzen 7 5800X, Ryzen 9 5900X, Ryzen 9 5950X.

B&H lists the Ryzen 7 5800X on its site, however, the CPU is unavailable for purchase. The listing also notes that this is a 'new item - coming soon', which perhaps suggests it never went live to begin with.

We're seeing sporadic connections to AMD's website, but when we do get through it appears as though the Ryzen 9 5950X is sold out, as is the Ryzen 9 5900X. The Ryzen 5 5600X appears to still be available. We're unable to get onto the Ryzen 7 5800X checkout page, which is sure to be the most popular chip of the lot.

Checkout pages for the four new CPUs are now serving '503 service temporarily unavailable' errors. Look like its servers may be under a bit of increased strain...

Newegg UK now finally has live listings for the Ryzen 5900X, but it's sold out. (Image credit: Newegg)

Well they definitely were available someplace... Exciting day with @AMDRyzen 5000 series now available worldwide! The team dropped off a few samples for me 😀 - love the four additions to the family… Can’t wait to see your builds! #GameOnAMD pic.twitter.com/mvq7RbrmtZNovember 5, 2020

Newegg is currently listing all chips as out of stock, without even a glimmer of hope in a 'notify me' button. Have these listings gone live already or has there been a delay? (Image credit: Newegg)

We're currently not seeing any available listings for Ryzen 5000 chips.

You can buy CPUs direct from AMD, although we're currently seeing products as out of stock in the UK and US.

Ebuyer is now listing multiple Ryzen 5000 CPUs as available to preorder, with an expected availability date of November 27, 2020.

Don't forget you'll need an AMD X570 or B550 motherboard for full compatibility with Ryzen 5000, including PCIe 4.0. There's also 400-series BIOS updates expected early next year for some backwards compatibility with older boards.

We're hoping for a better launch than recent GPU releases today, but retailers are expecting huge demand for the next-gen CPUs.