New EverQuest Next Landmark screens show "a few hours" of building

Look at this and start dreaming. Director of Development David Georgeson has been playing with EverQuest Next Landmark's voxel building tools and tweeting the smooth results: a lovely little keep he says he built in "a few hours."



EQ Next Landmark, if you don't recall, is this winter's free-to-play precursor to the further off EverQuest Next. It's an MMO, but it's more like Minecraft than EQ: players will claim a plot of land and use the voxel tools developed for EverQuest Next to build anything they want. In contrast with Minecraft-style voxel games, however, the tools can be used to sculpt organic shapes and spheres.



Georgeson's keep is a bit bare, but if that's a few hours of work, I must know what 100 hours of work looks like. Browse our previous stories on Landmark for more screens and videos.