New EverQuest Next Landmark screens show "a few hours" of building
EverQuest Next Landmark - Keep
Look at this and start dreaming. Director of Development David Georgeson has been playing with EverQuest Next Landmark's voxel building tools and tweeting the smooth results: a lovely little keep he says he built in "a few hours."
EQ Next Landmark, if you don't recall, is this winter's free-to-play precursor to the further off EverQuest Next. It's an MMO, but it's more like Minecraft than EQ: players will claim a plot of land and use the voxel tools developed for EverQuest Next to build anything they want. In contrast with Minecraft-style voxel games, however, the tools can be used to sculpt organic shapes and spheres.
Georgeson's keep is a bit bare, but if that's a few hours of work, I must know what 100 hours of work looks like. Browse our previous stories on Landmark for more screens and videos.
EverQuest Next Landmark - Overhead
My little keep from an overhead shot. pic.twitter.com/ppz2cPIExjOctober 17, 2013
EverQuest Next Landmark - Couch
Remember I said limited props? Couch made of totem pole pieces. :) pic.twitter.com/4RB1DOAOM0October 17, 2013
EverQuest Next Landmark - Kitchen
A peek into the kitchen. pic.twitter.com/zsS5CxEiM4October 17, 2013
EverQuest Next Landmark - Forge and Enchanting Lab
Study/forge/enchanting lab. We are still making props, but can still make cool stuff even with limited numbers. pic.twitter.com/aDwSr8hz2hOctober 17, 2013