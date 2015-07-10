Popular

New Blizzard gear on display at Comic-Con

By

Bab

Nothing gets my blood pumping harder than a spicy montage of licensed merchandise set to some riff-heavy metal. Who doesn’t like their merch and metal as sludgy as possible?

Lucky for me, Blizzard put out one such montage at their San Diego Comic-con panel. On display are a plethora of plushies, mugs, and vinyl figures. Not sure who you are? Try on the Murloc Egg Backpack and ask again. That empty spot on your desk? Obliterate it with a massive Tracer statue from Overwatch. Have a fridge? Good. Make it unrecognizable with cutesy-wootsy Starcraft magnets. Fill all your free space and crystalize your identity with stuff!

Jokes aside, there is quite a variety on its way for true blue Blizzard fan and I’d be lying if I didn’t actually visualize the Hearthstone Box Replica as a stand or storage for my amiibo collection.

As a treat for attendees, some of the products are only available at SDCC this year. But the rest is available in Blizzard’s store.

James Davenport

James is PC Gamer’s bad boy, staying up late to cover Fortnite while cooking up radical ideas for the weekly livestream. He can still kickflip and swears a lot. You’ll find him somewhere in the west growing mushrooms and playing Dark Souls.
