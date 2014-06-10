Naughty Dog co-founder Jason Rubin joins Oculus VR

Oculus VR is slowly but surely turning into a sort of videogame industry all-star team. Former Steam boss Jason Holtman signed up last week , and before him the Oculus Rift maker gobbled up John Carmack , Michael Abrash, David MeMartini and a slew of others from some pretty big-name studios. And now that list has grown again with the addition of Naughty Dog co-founder and former THQ President Jason Rubin .

Oculus VR announced today that Rubin will take on the role of head of worldwide studios, leading the company's first-party development efforts. "There have only been a handful of times in my life where I saw something that I knew would change everything," he said in a statement. "The awe-inspiring tech Oculus is building is a portal into an incredible world that my daughter will one day consider to be normal. The moment I put it on, I wanted to help define that future."

Rubin's previous credits include the Crash Bandicoot and Jak & Daxter games, and he also served briefly as the president of THQ, from mid-2012 until its final collapse in January 2013. Can't really hold that one against him, though; THQ was a sinking ship long before Rubin was helicoptered in to take the helm.