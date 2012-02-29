Mysterious Baldur's Gate teaser website appears

A new Baldur's Gate website has appeared, fronted by that grimacing skull. Eurogamer mention that the site's source code contains a number of cryptic Baldur's Gate references and there's a wall of the original character images in the gloom behind that famous face. GameBanshee indicate that ex-Bioware veteran Trent Oster's Beamdog are behind the new site. The digital distribution service is currently working on a HD version of MDK2 which suggests that a crisper version of Bioware's classic RPG may be in the works. We'll know shortly. Beamdog say they're "hoping to announce something soon."

Here are those hints hidden in the new site's source code while you wait. Ready your dice for a perception check, here come the clues.