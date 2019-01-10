Mike Morhaime is leaving Blizzard for good in April

Blizzard Entertainment co-founder and former president Mike Morhaime announced in October 2018 that he had stepped down from his long-held position, but would remain as a strategic advisor, expressing love and admiration for the company. How long he would remain wasn't made clear at that time, but an Activision Blizzard SEC filing made earlier this week reveals that Morhaime's position as advisor will come to an end in a few months.

"As previously disclosed, on October 3, 2018 Michael Morhaime entered into an agreement with Activision Blizzard, Inc. (the 'Company') pursuant to which he would provide strategic advice to the Company in an advisory capacity," the filing says. "Mr. Morhaime’s employment with the Company as a strategic advisor will conclude on April 7, 2019."

Morhaime was succeeded as president of Blizzard by J. Allen Brack, the longtime executive producer on World of Warcraft, and his full departure may simply reflect the end of the leadership transition period. It comes at a time of apparent turmoil at Activision Blizzard: The company recently lost two top executives, Activision Blizzard CFO Spencer Neumann and Blizzard CFO Amrita Ahuja, and yesterday appointed new presidents of Activision, King Digital Entertainment, and Activision Blizzard's Emerging Businesses. I've reached out to Blizzard for comment and will update if I receive a reply.

Thanks, Dot Esports.