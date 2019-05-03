Microsoft Solitaire bounces into the World Video Game Hall of Fame

It's always been there for us, during dull meetings, at working lunches, and as a way to assassinate countless long, slow afternoons. And now it's finally being properly recognized as the historic time-passing keystone of gaming it truly is. Microsoft Solitaire has been inducted into the World Video Game Hall of Fame.

Microsoft Solitaire has been a part of Windows since way back in the 1990's, when it shipped with Windows 3.0. Just as we only really play it when we're completely bored, it was designed by Wes Cherry, who worked as an intern at Microsoft in the late 1980s, because he was bored. Throw in a card deck design by Susan Kare, formerly an Apple Mac designer, and you've got a timeless classic and something just about everyone with a PC has played at one time or another when there simply was nothing else to do. With its induction into the Hall of Fame, we hope it will continue to be there for bored future generations.

The World Video Game Hall of Fame was established in 2015, and includes games like Doom, Pong, The Oregon Trail, The Sims, Tomb Raider, and Grand Theft Auto III. Also inducted this year alongside Solitaire are Super Mario Kart, Mortal Kombat, and Colossal Cave Adventure, a text adventure from 1977.

If you think there's a game that should be nominated, there's a form to fill out here. Just don't nominate Fortnite. I'm pretty sure they're already aware of it.