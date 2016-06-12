Mass Effect: Andromeda E3 2016 trailer analysis

Those expecting extended in-game footage or an explicit reveal of plot or character details might have been disappointed by tonight's Mass Effect: Andromeda trailer. This is a cautious reveal by today's standards, suggesting that the game still has some distance to cover before its release next year. Even so, there's loads to take in if you look close enough.

Like its predecessor, this trailer opens with footage of real spacecraft. The Mass Effect series has always had a bit of a thing for the history of human space exploration: after all, Shepard takes his or her name from the first American in space. In the trailer, this repeated motif emphasises Andromeda's exploration focus, as well as the 'back to basics' approach of the game as a whole.