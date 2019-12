[bcvideo id="981328666001"]

Two games of reporter-punching have prepared Shepard well for the final showdown in Mass Effect 3. Now he has some sort of nano fist-fist blade that lets him punch even harder. If I was a Reaper, and sadly I'm not, I would be worried by this. The latest Mass Effect 3 trailer that shows Reapers reaping and Shepard super-punching his way through a variety of alien foes. Mass Effect 3 is coming out on March 3 next year.