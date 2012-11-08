Mass Effect 3 gets unofficial happy ending mod

Still depressed at the [CENSORED] way that [CENSORED] happened during Mass Effect's infamous [CENSORED] sequence? Bioware's not going to change it. One modder has however, and maybe you'll find it more to your tastes. It tinkers around with the existing scenes rather than creating new ones from scratch. Download it to see it starring with your Shepard, or watch the movie version below.

Needless to say: SPOILER WARNING. To be exact, ALL THE SPOILERS. Though you'll need to switch off the annotations if you want to see any - the creator went... uh... slightly overboard there.