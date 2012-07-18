Mass Effect 3 Earth DLC trailer has teleporting space samurai

Here's a rousing trailer for the latest chunk of free DLC for Mass Effect 3's multiplayer mode. The six new classes all get a moment in the limelight amid scenes of Earth's destruction and the whole thing culminates in what's best described as an "Avengers moment" in which everyone stands in a circle to do their signature hero power pose. There should be a command that triggers this at the end of difficult rounds. Each update has gradually snuck in more and more impressive close combat weaponry until now we get the opportunity to swordfight with Cerberus phantoms and assassinate reapers with devastating ninja dash. Awesome. The free update is live now.